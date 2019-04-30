The Rhode Home: Kashmira fabrics, is the most durable and cleanable fabrics

Today on the Rhode Home, President Sánchez from Rhode Island College joined us along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi.

We’ve all seen Cardi’s commercials with kids drawing on sofas.

Kashmira fabrics, is the most durable and cleanable fabrics in the furniture industry, Kashmira cleaned right up.

Kashmira with flexsteel upholstery is the best.

President Sánchez, also told us what’s new at Rhode Island College.

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses has been working with Rhode Island College for some time now.