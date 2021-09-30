The Rhode Home: Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns

On Thursday morning in the Rhode Home, we caught up with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses and Corrie Ignagni, Manager of Digital Communications at Roger Williams Park Zoo, about the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returning.
Check out the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, running until Halloween night.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.