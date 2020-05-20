Live Now
The Rhode Home: Honoring Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

The Rhode Home

This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined by NiRoPe from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.

NIROPEDIC  LIFT chairs  do all the heavy lifting giving everyone the freedom and mobility.

These chairs not only help you sit and stand…but they also power recline to your most comfy rest positions.

NiRoPe and Operation Stand Down will be honoring those who served with a very moving virtual event this weekend.

They invite everyone to watch a special video this Saturday that has a special dedication to honor all military members from Rhode Island that made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.

