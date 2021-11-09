The Rhode Home: Home theatres, supporting Ronald McDonald House

Tuesday morning in The Rhode Home, we speak with Ellen Simmons, Interim Chief Advancement Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of New England and NIROPE. Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses talk about supporting the group, as well as creating a home theater.
Click here to learn more about the great options at Cardi’s.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.