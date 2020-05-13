The Rhode Home: Grand Reopening

Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses discuss their Grand Reopening, home furnishings that can be found in CASA decorating magazine, and how they’re helping the YMCA and The Elisha Project.

