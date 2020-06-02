The Rhode Home: Find inspiration with CASA magazine

Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses highlight some of their outdoor furniture as well as the CASA magazine, delivered with RI Monthly and also available online!

Cardi’s is a strong supporter of the community and local events like Stadium Theatre’s Auction of the Arts. In light of social distancing, the live Auction event will be held online only. Bidding will open on Thursday, May 28th and close on Tuesday, June 9th at 5PM.

Bids can be placed here: https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=stadiumtheatreauction