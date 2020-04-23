The Rhode Home: Creating comfort and Contactless delivery

Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses join us virtually to share some pieces that will make your binge-watching environment nice and cozy. Plus, they offer contactless delivery. Call or email/message them to set up your appointment to buy at their RT 2, West Warwick, Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, or RI DESIGN CENTER.

Additionally, Ron and Pete discuss a unique performance from the Providence Singers that you can watch here: http://www.providencesingers.org/

