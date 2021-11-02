The Rhode Home: Comfortable sleep and AIDS Project RI

Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses are joined by Anthony Faccenda from AIDS Project Rhode Island to discuss their Red Scarves Across the River event on December 1 as well as Cardi’s Bed-in-a-box, the Purple mattress, and more.
