The Rhode Home: Comfort & laughs for the holidays

NiRoPe, Pete Cardi, chats about the variety of options available and IN STOCK at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses. He’s joined by local comedian, Frank O’Donnell, to discuss his upcoming production Ant’ny Clause 2: A Dysfunctional Family Sequel.
