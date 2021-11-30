The Rhode Home: Comfort & laughs for the holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence man has been named as a defendant in the ongoing criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Timothy Desjardins, 35, of Providence was charged with six criminal counts including “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.” Court documents, which were unsealed Tuesday at federal court in Washington, D.C., allege Desjardins used a leg from a table to commit the assault.