The Rhode Home: Camp Jack is Back

Today on the Rhode Home, we are talking with Megan Stirk, President and CEO of People Incorporated and NIROPE, Ron and Pete from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.