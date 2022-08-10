On Wednesday morning in The Rhode Home, we speak with Jill Law, Chairman of the Board of South Coast Artists, along with NIROPE,  Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.

Click here for more information about Cardi’s.

Click here for more information on South Coast Artists.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.