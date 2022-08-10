On Wednesday morning in The Rhode Home, we speak with Jill Law, Chairman of the Board of South Coast Artists, along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.
Click here for more information about Cardi’s.
Click here for more information on South Coast Artists.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.