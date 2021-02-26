The Rhode Home: An update from Mentor RI

The Rhode Home
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

JoAnn Schofield, President & CEO of Mentor Rhode Island joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, along with NiRoPe from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Ron and Pete Cardi talked mobility and freedom in the home, while JoAnn shared an update on Mentor Rhode Island.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams