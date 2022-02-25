On Friday morning in The Rhode Home, we caught up with Miki Ohlsen, Artistic Director of Island Moving Company and Associates and Artistic Director Danielle Genest, along with NiRoPe, Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.
Pete discussed handmade American furniture from the Amish, and Miki and Danielle shared the latest news from Island Moving Company.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.