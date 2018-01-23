The Meeting Street Telethon returns

This Saturday night, the annual Meeting Street Telethon will take place LIVE on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com beginning at 7 p.m.

The 42nd annual event allows the incredible staff at Meeting Street to continue their efforts year after year helping so many children grow and thrive.

RELATED: Annual Meeting Street Telethon another success, raises over $1M

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress has been a huge supporter and once again this year they will be sponsoring the telethon.

This morning in ‘The Rhode Home’, NIROPE- Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – discussed their involvement after all these years while Amanda McMullen from Meeting Street discussed how the telethon supports the school.

42nd Annual Meeting Street Telethon live streaming, complete coverage & info on WPRI.com »

For more info on the telethon, visit: https://www.meetingstreet.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

The Meeting Street Telethon will take place at Meeting Street’s Providence campus on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The four-hour show will include an inside look at what goes on at Meeting Street, special segments featuring children in Meeting Street’s programs and live interviews with Meeting Street families. WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.