The Meeting Street Telethon returns

A new year means the return of The Meeting Street Telethon. This morning in The Rhode Home we learned more with Meeting Street President & CEO John Kelly, along with longtime supporters NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi.

From the history of the telethon, to how you can contribute and what we can expect, we covered it all. You can watch the Telethon LIVE on WPRI-12 this Saturday night, 1/25, at 7pm.

To learn more about Meeting Street, head to: https://www.meetingstreet.org/

For the Latest from NIROPE, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

