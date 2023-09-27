This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo, Stacey Johnson.

Ron Cardi discussed why your bed might be the most important piece of furniture in your home. With a great bed, getting a great night’s sleep will affect how much energy you have during the day, your mental and physical well-being and, if you’re waking up through the night or get out of bed with backaches, it’s probably time for you to get a new mattress. We learned about the different options available and how to make the right choice.

We then turned things over to Stacey who gave us a preview of the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular which starts tomorrow, September 28, while Pete Cardi underscored his team’s longtime proud support of this great tradition.

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn more about the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/jols/