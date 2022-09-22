this morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Lloyd Felix from Arctic Playhouse. From terrific local furniture options available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses to the latest and upcoming events at Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick, we covered it all.
For a closer look at all they have to offer at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
For additional information and upcoming shows at Arctic Playhouse, visit: https://www.thearcticplayhouse.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.