this morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Lloyd Felix from Arctic Playhouse. From terrific local furniture options available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses to the latest and upcoming events at Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick, we covered it all.

For a closer look at all they have to offer at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For additional information and upcoming shows at Arctic Playhouse, visit: https://www.thearcticplayhouse.com/