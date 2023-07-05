This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jennifer Foster from Adoption Rhode Island. From the Grand Re-Opening of the Rhode Island Design Center and what they can offer you to Adoption RI’s annual Duffle Bag Bash coming up on August 13, we covered it all.
For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
For more info from The RI Design Center, check out: https://www.ridesigncenter.com/
To learn more about Adoption Rhode Island, visit: https://adoptionri.org/
