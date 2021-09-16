Start planning for the Holidays with cards from Meeting Street

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly of Meeting Street School. It’s hard to believe but the Holiday Season will be here before we know it and its never too early to start planning.

Once again this year, student-designed cards from Meeting Street will be available for purchase and John Kelly explained the significance of them and how it all works. By purchasing, you support the life-changing programs and services for children with special needs that has distinguished Meeting Street for 75 years. Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses are longtime supporters and Ron & Pete once again underscored their commitment to the Meeting Street community.

For more info on the cards, head to: https://meeting-street.myshopify.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

