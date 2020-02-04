1  of  2
South Coast Toy & Comic Show returns for 2020

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Emily Dreyfuss to tell us all about the upcoming South Coast Toy & Comic Show.

From what we can expect at the Show on Feb. 22-23 at the Venus de Milo in Swansea to the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, we covered it all.

For details on the Show, head to: https://www.sctoyandcomic.com/

For the scoop on what’s happening at Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

