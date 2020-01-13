Singing the Dream in 2020

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Miriam Ross from Temple Emanu-El.

From how Cardi’s can help us stay comfortable and cozy all winter long to the upcoming Singing the Dream event at Temple Emanu-El Providence, we covered it all.

What is Singing the Dream? Per their website: On Sunday January 26, at 3 pm Temple Emanu-El Providence will present Singing the Dream 2020, a special afternoon musical tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights leader and American hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

To learn more, head to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/singing-the-dream-2020-honoring-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-tickets-81843609439

For the latest recliners and more from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

