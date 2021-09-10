Reflecting back on an amazing day of giving

We all remember where we were when we heard about the events of September 11, 2001.

Today, we looked back at that day and what happened after when friends and neighbors in Rhode Island and beyond came together to show support for the victims and first responders of that day.

Giovanni, Kim, and Will from 92 PRO-FM along with Nick, Ron, and Peter Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses organized one of the largest fundraising event for the people of New York City and the country.

Twenty-five trailer trucks full of goods along with more than $500,000 were raised.