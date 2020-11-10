Prepping for the Holidays with Meeting Street

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Peter Cardi – along with John Kelly from Meeting Street. At Meeting Street, it is that time of year again as they will once again be offering their student-designed Seasonal Cards for you to send to your family and friends.

You can learn more and get yours here: https://www.meetingstreet.org/

Over at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses they have all of your gameday needs for you to enjoy Football and more from home. We learned about some of their gorgeous and comfortable collections and options available now.

Check them out here: https://www.cardis.com/

