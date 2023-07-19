This morning on The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE – Pete Cardi – as he explained how you can keep enjoying freedom right at home. We learned how anyone with a mobility or age concern can benefit from NIROPEDIC Lift collections, especially the adjustable bed sleep set.
We also welcomed Alicia Hartman and Danielle D’Andrea from Yawgoo Valley as we discovered that it isn’t just a winter destination, they have summer activities you won’t want to miss this season.
To learn more about Yawgoo Valley Water Park, visit: https://yawgoo.com/waterpark/
For the latest from Cardi’s, including details on their NIROPEDIC Lift collections, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.