This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, as they gave us more ideas for the best gifts that can be delivered right now just in time for all of your gift giving. From the latest in fabrics and leathers to recliners, massage chairs, cozy fireplaces, comfy supportive mattresses and more, they have you covered this Holiday Season and beyond.
Plus, we also chatted with Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo to find out more about their annual Holiday Lights Spectacular!
For gift ideas and more at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
For ticket info for Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Holiday Light Spectacular, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/holidaylights/
