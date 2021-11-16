Performers thrive and audiences are entertained at The Gamm Theatre

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed Pete Cardi of NIROPE along with Amy Gravelle from The Gamm Theatre. As longtime champions of the arts and the community, NIROPE are proud to support this great theatre which features so many talented performers and crowd-pleasing productions.

They have many terrific events on their upcoming calendar including a live radio play of It’s a Wonderful Life November 26 – December 24.

For additional events and more info on the theatre, visit: https://www.gammtheatre.org/

For the latest in sleep options (including PURPLE) and more from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

