This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Dee DeQuattro from Operation Stand Down RI.

Headquartered in Johnston, OSDRI was founded in 1993 and their mission is to strengthen the veteran community by providing crucial wrap-around services. Once again, this Memorial Day Weekend, they will be holding their Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial May 27-30 at Fort Adams in Newport to honor our fallen heroes and remember the sacrifices they made for our freedom.

For additional info, visit: https://osdri.org/boots-on-the-ground/

For the latest news from OSDRI’s longtime supporters NIROPE, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

