Operation Stand Down Weekend returns

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Erik Wallin from Operation Stand Down RI.

As longtime supporters of this organization, NIROPE fully understand the mission and ongoing goals of OSDRI.

Stand Down Weekend takes place Sept 20 – 22, at Diamond Hill State Park in Cumberland. You can learn more here: https://osdri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

