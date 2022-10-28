This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly from Meeting Street.

In addition to the abundance of fantastic game day furniture options for your football Sunday, we also discussed NIROPE’s ongoing commitment to Meeting Street.

You can support them, as well, by getting your student designed Holiday cards to send out this season.

For additional info, head to: https://meeting-street.myshopify.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/