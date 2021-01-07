NIROPE supports Adoption RI’s annual Heart Gallery

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jennifer Foster from Adoption Rhode Island.

NIROPE are longtime Adoption RI supporters, helping to champion their annual Heart Gallery. Now in its 16th year, the Heart Gallery itself is available for viewing at the Cardi’s location in West Warwick until the end of January.

You can learn more about it here: http://adoptionri.org/meet-the-children/heart-gallery

For the latest leather collections and options from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

