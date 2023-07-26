This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Shane Skinner from Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition.

If you need inspiration to create the home of your dreams, they had good news for you as the Rhode Island Design Center has officially reopened and is spectacular. Get fresh ideas when you explore the finest home furnishings, accessories, and artwork. Browse collections form casual and coastal to formal.

We then turned our attention to by Shane and the great work being done by the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition which continues to remain vital to the community. Ron and Pete remain longtime supporters of this crucial organization.

For more info on the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, head to: https://mbcc.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn about the RI Design Center, check out: https://www.ridesigncenter.com/