Meet Santa at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with the one and only, Santa! Joining us from The North Pole, Santa announced he will be making stops at several Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses locations for FREE photos: Friday, 11/26, 3pm-7pm, S. Attleboro, Saturday, 11/27, 1pm-5pm, Swansea, Sunday, 11/28, 1pm-5pm, W. Warwick, Saturday, 12/4, 1pm-5pm, W. Warwick, Sunday, 12/5, 2pm-6pm, S. Attleboro.

For more info and great gift idea options from Cardi’s head to: https://www.cardis.com/

