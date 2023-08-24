This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – as he talked about furniture that is perfect for young adults! From bed in a box mattresses, to futons, you’ll get expert advice on furnishings that are perfect for school dorms and apartments.
We also welcomed Susan Soares from Altered Reality Entertainment as she chatted about the “spooky” Terror Con event that will be coming up just ahead of Halloween season, September 15-17.
For more info on Terror Con and Altered Reality Entertainment, head to: https://www.alteredrealityentertainment.com/
For the latest options from Cardi’s visit: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.