This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – as he talked about furniture that is perfect for young adults! From bed in a box mattresses, to futons, you’ll get expert advice on furnishings that are perfect for school dorms and apartments.

We also welcomed Susan Soares from Altered Reality Entertainment as she chatted about the “spooky” Terror Con event that will be coming up just ahead of Halloween season, September 15-17.

For more info on Terror Con and Altered Reality Entertainment, head to: https://www.alteredrealityentertainment.com/

For the latest options from Cardi’s visit: https://www.cardis.com/