This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, along with Linda Bohmbach from Home Healthsmith. From their comfy recliners that give you more freedom and mobility, to lift beds that are easy to use with the touch of a button, we covered it all.

We also learned more about how the team at Home Healthsmith provides custom solutions for unmet accessibility needs that improve people’s lives.

For additional info on what they do, visit: https://homehealthsmith.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/