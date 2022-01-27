Laugh the night away with HMEA’s upcoming virtual comedy show, Giggles for Good!

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Doug MacPherson of Horace Mann Educational Associates. From comfortable and functional sleep options from Cardi’s – like PURPLE which will work with adjustable bases – to the latest happenings at HMEA, including their upcoming Virtual Comedy Show, Giggles for Good, on Feb 26th, we covered it all.

For additional info on HMEA and ticket info, head to: https://www.hmea.org/

To shop the various options at Cardi’s including sleep options and more, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

