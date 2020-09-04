Labor Day weekend at Cardi’s

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cardi's Furniture Wareham location_312645
main bkg
bkg

Looking to update your home decor? This could be the ideal weekend for your to take advantage of deals at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses. We were joined today in The Rhode Home by NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – who shared more!

We also welcomed Cheryl Osimo from Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition to learn about their upcoming events and how you can participate.

Learn more about them here: http://mbcc.org/breast-cancer-prevention/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com