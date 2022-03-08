This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Mackenzie Maron of the Academy Players of RI. From the latest happenings on the Academy Players stage to collecting Humanitarian Aid for the people of Ukraine, there was much to discuss.

For show info and more regarding the Academy Players of RI, visit: https://academyplayersri.org/

This coming Saturday, March 12, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses will be collecting for the people of Ukraine from 8am-2pm. Please visit their locations in West Warwick (Rt.2), Swansea or South Attleboro only on Saturday, March 12th 8am-2pm to donate. All collected supplies will be sent in containers directly to Lviv, Ukraine via Krakow, Poland to help those in need.

For additional info and details, head to: https://www.cardis.com/pages/humanitarian-aid-for-ukraine?fbclid=IwAR2IcqIb-HddoIIBNQ0WGOml3_3zAY1nj6Vbjtd-FZrYcHNyNfNNczDeVU4

