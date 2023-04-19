It’s a NIROPE Wednesday as Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses joined us for The Rhode Home. Are you having sleepless nights and waking up with aches and pains? Find out when it may be time for a new mattress! With a great bed, getting a great night’s sleep will affect how much energy you have during the day along with your mental and physical well-being! Ron and Pete shared some great information about some ideal mattress options.

Plus, Frazier Bell, Development Director of AIDS Project Rhode Island was with us to talk about the excitement building for the upcoming walk on May 6th.

For further furniture options at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

To register for the AIDS Run/Walk, visit: https://aidsprojectri.org/