Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? This morning on The Rhode Home, NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, gave us some comfortable ideas Dad will love. We also chatted with Ruth Napolitano, founder of the 14th Annual Cause for Paws Classic Car Show about their upcoming event on June 11.

For more info on the 14th Annual Cause for Paws Classic Car Show, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CauseForPawsClassicCarShow/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/



