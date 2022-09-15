This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Gabby Hart, Assistant Director of Development and Communications for Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England.
As longtime supporters of RMH, NIROPE are proud to continue their ongoing commitment to this terrific organization.
For more info on Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England including their upcoming Women’s Classic 5K Road Race on 10/9, head to: https://rmhcne.org/
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses including their dynamic collection of NIROPEDIC Lift collections for your home, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.