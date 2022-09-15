This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Gabby Hart, Assistant Director of Development and Communications for Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England.

As longtime supporters of RMH, NIROPE are proud to continue their ongoing commitment to this terrific organization.

For more info on Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England including their upcoming Women’s Classic 5K Road Race on 10/9, head to: https://rmhcne.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses including their dynamic collection of NIROPEDIC Lift collections for your home, head to: https://www.cardis.com/