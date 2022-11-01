With Halloween now behind us, many may be looking ahead to the Holidays as we prepare to close out another year. Joining us today were NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Ricardo Farias.

From quality handmade, in America, home furnishings from the Amish to how you can support Operation Merry Christmas this season, we covered it all.

For those Amish options and more from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For additional info on Operation Merry Christmas, call 774-991-1423 or 774-526-0852 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/decaprala2021