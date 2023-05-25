This morning, Ron and Pete from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses joined us for their weekly visit in The Rhode Home! With spring upon us and summer around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about outdoor furniture and NIROPE gave us some great ideas to get our outdoor living underway!

Also joining us were Kristin Poli, Event Coordinator of CASA, and Andrew Johnson, Director, as they explained what CASA is all about, as well as sharing plans for upcoming projects including a Golf Tournament on June 19 at Alpine Country Club.

For more info from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn more about CASA, head to: https://friendsofricasa.org/