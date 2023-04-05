It’s that time of year as we once again begin to start thinking about outdoor furniture. This morning we were joined by NIROPE – Ron and Peter – from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses as they discussed some exciting new outdoor collections featuring fire pit pub sets, basket chairs, and more!

Plus, we welcomed Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of Books are Wings, and Lori DiMatteo, Coordinator of Volunteer Engagement of United Way of Rhode Island to tell us how you can be part of an exciting initiative involving books and kids.

For more details on options from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn more about Books Are Wings and how you can be involved, visit: https://www.booksarewings.org/