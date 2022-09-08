This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with our friends from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. From hand-crafted Amish furniture to upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters events, we covered it all.

For more info on Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI, head to: https://bigsri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/