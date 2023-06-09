This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Peter Cardi – along with Captain Phil LeBlanc from Safe Sea. From Father’s Day gift ideas for Dad, including a huge inventory of comfy recliners currently in stock, to how Safe Sea is keeping our local waters and boaters safe, we covered it all.

For more from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn more about Safe Sea, head to: https://safesea.com/