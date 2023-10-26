This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron Cardi – and Sergeant Robert Weinhardt of the United States Marine Corp. The Holiday Season is right around the corner and that means Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marines will be starting up their annual toy collections. They can’t do it without your help.
To learn more about Toys for Tots and how you can participate, visit: https://www.toysfortots.org/
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.