This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron Cardi – and Sergeant Robert Weinhardt of the United States Marine Corp. The Holiday Season is right around the corner and that means Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marines will be starting up their annual toy collections. They can’t do it without your help.

To learn more about Toys for Tots and how you can participate, visit: https://www.toysfortots.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/