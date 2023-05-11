This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron Cardi – along with Steve O’Donnell and Kobi Dennis from The YMCA of Greater Providence. Covering several topics, we learned about the ongoing partnership that Cardi’s continues to have with the “Y”, the significant impact being made on the local community, and the return of the Providence Midnight Basketball League.

For more from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For the latest from The YMCA of Greater Providence, head to: https://ymcagreaterprovidence.org/