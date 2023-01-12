Coming up on Saturday, February 4th, it’s the 47th annual Meeting Street Telethon LIVE on WPRI-12. This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Lori Sousa from Meeting Street as they chatted with Brendan Kirby about the importance of the event and what it means to faculty and staff, as well as the students and their families.

For more info on Meeting Street and the Telethon, head to: https://www.meetingstreet.org/support-us/special-events/telethon

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/