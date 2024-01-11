It’s that time of year again as the 48th annual Meeting Street Telethon airs LIVE on WPRI-12 February 3rd at 7pm. Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Home this morning to discuss further were NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly from Meeting Street.
To learn more, visit: https://www.meetingstreet.org/support-us/special-events/the-48th-annual-meeting-street-telethon
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/
