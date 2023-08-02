This morning on The Rhode Home, we are talking with Matt Light, Founder and President of the Light Foundation along with NIROPE, Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.
Matt discusses the upcoming Celebrity Shoot Out and the other wonderful work they Light Foundation does to benefit youth in New England and beyond while Pete discussed Back-to-School kids furniture including Bed-in-a-Box mattresses, and futons for school dorms and apartments from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses,
For more info from Car’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
For the latest from The Light Foundation, head to: https://www.mattlight72.com/
